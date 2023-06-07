FORECAST: Scattered storms possible Wednesday with gusty winds and small hail possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As we continue under an omega block, where two areas of low pressure remain on opposite sides of the country and high pressure remains well to the north, storm activity builds due to moisture and heat building in from the southeast. This will allow for pop-up storm activity this afternoon, which may become severe as we make it into the early evening. The storms should move in the opposite direction of our normal weather patterns, meaning we should see storm activity build from the east and transfer west instead of developing from the west and transferring east. This is due to the orientation of the omega block. Wind and hail will be our main concern for any severe weather threat today. Our severe weather prediction models have indicated a marginal threat for severe storms, mainly between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

We will continue with a scattered storm threat through Thursday and Friday with the bulk of storm activity expected Saturday, late morning, and clear into the afternoon. During this time, temperatures will take a tumble back to the lower and middle 80s. When the final storm system from the east passes Sunday night, temperatures will drop down to seasonal within the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A slightly dryer pattern is expected moving into next week. But, temperatures will begin to rebound back to the middle and upper 80s by next Thursday.

