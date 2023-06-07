Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelter

Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.(Lake Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (Gray News) - A dog in Ohio has finally found a forever home after spending more than five years at area animal shelters.

According to the Lake Humane Society, Hershel, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was officially adopted this week after spending over 2,000 days waiting to find a home.

“This lovable boy has finally been adopted into a forever home! And just in time for his 7th birthday,” shelter representatives shared on Wednesday.

The animal care team said Hershel spent the last week in a foster-to-adopt program where he was able to settle in with his new family and surroundings.

“He is already very loved, spoiled, and part of the family. He has a big backyard to enjoy and has quickly become best friends with his new doggie sister, Lucy,” shelter representatives said.

The 6-year-old pup had been calling the Lake Humane Society home since April.

Rescuers said Hershel was living outdoors in horrible conditions when he was initially taken in at the age of 1.

“He was skin and bones, shivering and scared,” shelter representatives shared. “A medical examination confirmed that Hershel was severely frostbitten and was close to starvation.”

The shelter team said it didn’t happen overnight, but they were able to get Hershel back into good health while he waited to be adopted.

Volunteers at the shelter also said they were taking him out on experiences, like sleepovers at their houses, until he found a home.

And now he can continue his adventures with his new family.

“We could not be more thankful for all those who helped share Hershel’s story! Without you all, Hershel’s humans might have never known that they were the ones he’s been waiting for!” shelter representatives said.

Hershel will be celebrating his seventh birthday on June 20.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Kansas City, Police, Department stated the area around the Power and Light...
Public temporarily asked to avoid downtown area of 14th and Baltimore
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
State of Missouri executes Michael Tisius

Latest News

Former Aquinas teacher accused of recording child on secret camera sentenced
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first...
MLB, WNBA postpone games due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Bidens to host Juneteenth concert at White House
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida