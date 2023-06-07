Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Detention center employee indicted for smuggling contraband to inmates

(Source: Corey Schmidt)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County Detention Center employee and three associates were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a contraband smuggling conspiracy.

The employee, 42-year-old Aaron D. Copes, of Grandview, Missouri, allegedly took bribe money and sexual favors in exchange for smuggling papers laced with K2 to jail inmates. Along with him, Deanna Clark, 32, and Stephanie McDaniel, 31, both of Kansas City, Missouri, and James A. Booker, Jr., 37, of Raytown, were charged in a single-count indictment returned on May 31, 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Copes was employed as a case manager at the Jackson County Detention Center. Among his duties was interviewing inmates daily, providing counseling and mediation for inmates and providing training to correctional officers.

The DOJ said Clark and Booker were close associates of an inmate and McDaniel was the girlfriend of an unidentified co-conspirator.

The conspiracy allegedly ran from March 2020 to October 2021.

The conspirators allegedly smuggled in K2, a controlled substance, which was soaked onto sheets of paper that were smoked by inmates.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Kansas City, Police, Department stated the area around the Power and Light...
Public temporarily asked to avoid downtown area of 14th and Baltimore
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
State of Missouri executes Michael Tisius

Latest News

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence PD identify shooting victim, urge witnesses to come forward in case
James Butler’s last known address was near 16th and Cherry streets in Kansas City.
KC Crime Stoppers: James Butler
KC Sports Commission acquires Hospital Hill run
FILE - Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo., Jan. 14, 2016. A powerful Missouri...
Public comment period opens for program which would widen I-70