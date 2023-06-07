Aging & Style
Baby thrown from Amish buggy and killed, authorities say

By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A baby was thrown from an Amish buggy and killed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a car hit the back of the buggy on a highway just after 5 p.m. According to highway patrol, the car was trying to pass the buggy when the driver hit it.

The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.

While the baby died, authorities said the man and woman are being treated for moderate injuries at a hospital in the area.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

