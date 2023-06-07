Aging & Style
Authorities looking for 2-year-old taken by mother during visit in KC

Andrew Mims, 2, and and 39-year-old Michele Mims.
Andrew Mims, 2, and and 39-year-old Michele Mims.((Via MSHP))
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 2-year-old who was apparently taken by his mother during a visit.

Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert following a request from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. The KCPD is calling the situation a kidnapping.

Andrew Mims, 2, was taken from the 8300 block of Campbell St. by Michele Mims at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The authorities said she had visitation with him at her residence. While the “parent aide” went to the bathroom, she left with the Andrew and went in an unknown direction.

MSHP described the vehicle as a silver 2021 Toyota Corolla, which is registered in Missouri. The KCPD said the license plate number and which state is on the plates are unknown.

Michele Mims is described as a 39-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and who weighs 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what she was last wearing.

Andrew Mims is described as a 2-year-old Black boy who has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a red and brown heart, gray shorts, and gray or black Velcro shoes.

“Use caution,” the police department said.

If you see them or know where they might be, you are asked to call 911 or the KCPD at 816-234-5150.

