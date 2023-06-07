Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

4-year-old girl killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Nashville, police say; 4 suspects in custody

Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30
Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police have taken into custody four suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a little girl, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30 in what police believed was a targeted shooting.

Metro Nashville police reported the arrests of three suspects, Trey Dennis, 23, Kenlando Lewis, 18, and Keimari Johnson, 20, on Tuesday. Police said Wednesday that they had taken the fourth suspect, identified as Lamarion Buchanan, 19, into custody.

Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30 in what police believed was a targeted shooting.

According to police, the four men allegedly pulled up next to the car in which Taliyah was riding while it stopped at a red light. Police said two of the men then got out of the car and fired several rounds into the car, resulting in Taliyah’s death.

Two other children were in the car, as well as an adult driver. Police said the others in the car were not seriously hurt.

Police said after the shooting, the driver of the car went to a nearby shop for help.

The suspects’ vehicle was recovered by detectives on Friday.

Police said the motive for the targeted shooting remains under investigation.

Taliyah’s family said she will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Kansas City, Police, Department stated the area around the Power and Light...
Public temporarily asked to avoid downtown area of 14th and Baltimore
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
State of Missouri executes Michael Tisius
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
Samantha Thrasher is wanted on multiple felony charges out of Blue Springs, Missouri.
Police capture woman accused of shooting man, 7-year-old girl at Blue Springs hotel

Latest News

FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal...
Court seeks compromise that might preserve preventive health insurance mandates as appeals play out
FILE - In this July 29, 2019 file photo, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks during...
Missouri prosecutor Wesley Bell vies for GOP Sen. Hawley’s seat
Judge grants Jackson Mahomes’ request to file documents under case seal
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure
FILE - Former President Donald Trump greets supporters before speaking at the Westside...
Ex-Trump aide appears at Miami court to testify before federal grand jury, AP source says