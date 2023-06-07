Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

15th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic to take place Thursday

Kansas basketball annual event to take place, raising money for families battling cancer
The 3-day annual event raises money for local pediatric cancer fighters, capped off by Round...
The 3-day annual event raises money for local pediatric cancer fighters, capped off by Round Bowl Classic.(WIBW)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 15th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic is scheduled to tip off Thursday, June 8 AT 7:00 p.m. at Lawrence Free State High School.

This year’s event will feature many Jayhawk notables including Udoka Azubuike, Sherron Collins, Devon Dotson, Brandon Rush and Svi Mykhailiuk. Coming from the gridiron to the hardwood is Aqib Talib and Trent Green with Neil Smith and Darrell Stuckey on the sideline.

The star-studded coaching staffs of teams crimson and blue also includes Jayhawk greats Devonte’ Graham and Greg Ostertag with honorary coach Bill Self.

In 2009 the event was created Brian Hanni, the “Voice of the Jayhawks” as a benefit for the family of Brandon White who was a Lawrence youth pastor that lost his battle with cancer. The event has grown annually since including over 100 former Kansas basketball players who have returned to play, including 17 NBA draft picks and three NBA champions. In addition, three members of the 2008 Kansas Orange Bowl team and much more.

The Roundball Classic also offeres a silent auction in a close-up environment to see the former stars for a great cause.

Doors for the game at Lawrence Free State High School on Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. tip that will be followed by autographs immediately after. MVP Tickets for the main event are sold out, but tickets for general admission are available at locations across Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City listed here. Tickets are available here for the Gala Dinner at Burge Union with celebrity guests on Friday at 6 p.m. and the Roundbowl Classic that will be teams paired with Kansas stars at Royal Crest Lanes Saturday at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Kansas City, Police, Department stated the area around the Power and Light...
Public temporarily asked to avoid downtown area of 14th and Baltimore
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
State of Missouri executes Michael Tisius

Latest News

FILE - In this June 3, 2021, file photo, No. 1-seeded Oklahoma faces James Madison in the first...
Kansas, Missouri ties present at Women’s College World Series
Kansas State punt returner Terence Newman (4) outruns Louisiana-Monroe defender Shaune Maynard...
Former Wildcat, Bearcat and Chiefs on 2024 Hall of Fame ballot
Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune
Liberty North Eagle named Gatorade Player of the Year
Tonganoxie senior track star Eli Gilmore earned four state titles in separate events at the...
Tonganoxie track star makes history with four titles at Kansas State Championships