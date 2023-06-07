15th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic to take place Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 15th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic is scheduled to tip off Thursday, June 8 AT 7:00 p.m. at Lawrence Free State High School.

This year’s event will feature many Jayhawk notables including Udoka Azubuike, Sherron Collins, Devon Dotson, Brandon Rush and Svi Mykhailiuk. Coming from the gridiron to the hardwood is Aqib Talib and Trent Green with Neil Smith and Darrell Stuckey on the sideline.

The star-studded coaching staffs of teams crimson and blue also includes Jayhawk greats Devonte’ Graham and Greg Ostertag with honorary coach Bill Self.

The squads are set. Now time to go make a major impact for kids in need. See you Thursday at Free State. Rock Chalk! #kubball pic.twitter.com/FEE8spHf8F — RCRClassic (@RCRClassic) June 7, 2023

In 2009 the event was created Brian Hanni, the “Voice of the Jayhawks” as a benefit for the family of Brandon White who was a Lawrence youth pastor that lost his battle with cancer. The event has grown annually since including over 100 former Kansas basketball players who have returned to play, including 17 NBA draft picks and three NBA champions. In addition, three members of the 2008 Kansas Orange Bowl team and much more.

Time flies when you’re having fun for a great cause. It’s been 15 years of helping local families battle cancer at the @RCRClassic. Our 15th anniversary game is now less than one month away. For all our event details please visit our website and make plans to join us on June 8th. pic.twitter.com/NSIBeCXl5P — Brian Hanni (@BHanni) May 9, 2023

The Roundball Classic also offeres a silent auction in a close-up environment to see the former stars for a great cause.

Doors for the game at Lawrence Free State High School on Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. tip that will be followed by autographs immediately after. MVP Tickets for the main event are sold out, but tickets for general admission are available at locations across Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City listed here. Tickets are available here for the Gala Dinner at Burge Union with celebrity guests on Friday at 6 p.m. and the Roundbowl Classic that will be teams paired with Kansas stars at Royal Crest Lanes Saturday at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.