What is your happily ever after? What are you willing to sacrifice to achieve it?
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Into the Woods hits the stage this weekend and reminds viewers to think twice about their wishes and what happens if they come true! Main characters Baker and Baker’s Wife chat with Jillian about the chemistry of the cast and the incredible story that will have you thinking about your fairytale happily ever after and what you’re willing to give up to achieve them.
