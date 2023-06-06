Shooting investigation in KCK after man found in alley

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating another shooting, this one in the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue late Monday.

Officers were called to the area around 9:20 p.m. with reports of shots fired and upon arrival discovered an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds lying in an alley. He was transported to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

