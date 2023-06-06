Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Shooting investigation in KCK after man found in alley

FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department(KCTV5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating another shooting, this one in the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue late Monday.

Officers were called to the area around 9:20 p.m. with reports of shots fired and upon arrival discovered an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds lying in an alley. He was transported to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Amber Alert out of Topeka canceled for four children, suspect in custody
Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia
Kansas City police said one person died Monday morning in a shooting at a convenience store on...
One man dead in Monday morning shooting at Paseo convenience store
File - Hyundai and Kia logos.
Olathe police arrest 6 minors, recover stolen Kia and Hyundai
Three people were taken into custody after an armed carjacking led to a pursuit in Kansas City.
3 in custody after armed carjacking leads to pursuit, crash

Latest News

File: free dental healthcare for kids
‘Kickin it with the Chiefs’ event offers free dental healthcare for kids in KCK
Legendary groundskeeper George Toma mourns loss of Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt
Independence votes to repeal pit bull ban, update ordinances
Kansas has been called the country’s breadbasket. Now, wheat farmers in the state will reap...
Kansas wheat harvest looks to be historically small