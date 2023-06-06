Aging & Style
ReHope campus in Harrisonville strives to restore lives of sex trafficking abuse victims

By Sharon Chen
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - On 17 acres southeast of the Kansas City metro is a safe haven for women. The women have survived horrors only a few of us can imagine.

“I never thought I’d make it out alive,” said Jojo.

Jojo is not her real name, but to protect her identity that is what we are calling her. Four years ago, Jojo was kidnapped by a gang in Kansas City and held against her will.

“During the two and a half weeks, I was being sold as a sex slave,” Jojo recalled.

Imprisoned in a basement, she feared for her life every day.

“Just lots of prayers, praying to God every day,” said Jojo fighting back tears.

Then one day her prayers were answered by the leader of a rival gang.

“I helped to take care of his kids after school,” said Jojo. “I don’t know if he bought me out or if he had higher ranking, but he got me free.”

Since she’s been free, Jojo lives at Rehope among 18 other survivors. On campus, the women get the support they need to heal. Services available include trauma-based counseling, job training, schooling, therapeutic arts and more.

“We lean on each other for healing, emotional support, moral support. It’s like building a sisterhood of support,” said Jojo.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 50-plus million women and children are trafficked every year in the United States. It is a $150 billion industry. Every year, the need grows for more beds and safe houses to help survivors.

Rehope is one facility helping, but it’s already at capacity. Daily the facility is forced to turn away survivors seeking help, but soon that’s about to change. The facility is building a tiny home village. 10 new tiny homes of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that will soon more than double the shelter’s capacity from 18 to 42 beds.

“Every home is going to have a refrigerator, a stove, a small kitchen, its own bathroom,” said Jason Alvis, ReHope Director of Operations.

“That will allow survivors of our phase three program to have a home of their own,” said Alvis. “For those women who have children, the children will be able to be reunited with their mother.”

Alvis said the homes will help survivors take the first steps in transitioning back to society.

“Do everything from taking care of their own place to establishing good financial and budget habits,” said Alvis. “It demonstrates the value and the worth they have as a person and shows just how much they’re capable of and how valuable they are.”

Jojo said having a tiny home means being a mom again.

“It will completely change everything for me. I’ll get the kids full-time,” said Jojo.

So she can put the past behind her and focus on what’s most important — a bright future.

“I’m getting my high school diploma, getting certified as a peer support specialist,” said Jojo. “I’ve created a career instead of a job and I can see myself long-term here.”

Rehope hopes to build a total of 20 tiny homes. To donate money toward building the tiny home village or to support programs, click here.

