Proposed landfill in south KC comes to the table Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Protesters of the proposed landfill in south Kansas City will hear from KCMO city officials Tuesday morning after sharing their thoughts with the owner of Flying H Ranch and developers Saturday.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and councilmembers Andrea Bough and Kevin McManus declared a moratorium banning new landfills in the city until June 1, 2024. That ordinance will be discussed more at the City Plan Commission meeting in city hall at 9 a.m.

Some of the protesters said that’s a good step and they’re appreciative of local government speaking out, but this needs to all be put to rest.

The landfill site would border 147th Street, Horridge Road, 155th Street, and Peterson Road.

Local businesswoman Jennifer Monheiser spoke to the Missouri House earlier this year saying that she has a company looking to develop the landfill site there. It’s been a debate about why she is doing this since. The Monheisers own a transfer station near the Truman Sports Complex, as well.

Municipalities and organizations publicly opposing the landfill development:

City of Raymore

City of Lee’s Summit

City of Grandview

City of Belton

City of Peculiar

City of Lake Winnebago

Cass County

Jackson County

Lee’s Summit School District

Grandview School District

Raymore-Peculiar School District

Belton School District

South Metropolitan Fire Protection District

Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Belton, South KC, Harrisonville Chambers of Commerce; Cass County Coalition of Chambers

Lake Winnebago HOA

Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council

Raymore Parks & Recreation Board

Creekmoor Property Owners Association & Cooper Land Development

Missouri Municipal League (MML)

