Proposed landfill in south KC comes to the table Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Protesters of the proposed landfill in south Kansas City will hear from KCMO city officials Tuesday morning after sharing their thoughts with the owner of Flying H Ranch and developers Saturday.
Mayor Quinton Lucas and councilmembers Andrea Bough and Kevin McManus declared a moratorium banning new landfills in the city until June 1, 2024. That ordinance will be discussed more at the City Plan Commission meeting in city hall at 9 a.m.
Some of the protesters said that’s a good step and they’re appreciative of local government speaking out, but this needs to all be put to rest.
The landfill site would border 147th Street, Horridge Road, 155th Street, and Peterson Road.
Local businesswoman Jennifer Monheiser spoke to the Missouri House earlier this year saying that she has a company looking to develop the landfill site there. It’s been a debate about why she is doing this since. The Monheisers own a transfer station near the Truman Sports Complex, as well.
Municipalities and organizations publicly opposing the landfill development:
- City of Raymore
- City of Lee’s Summit
- City of Grandview
- City of Belton
- City of Peculiar
- City of Lake Winnebago
- Cass County
- Jackson County
- Lee’s Summit School District
- Grandview School District
- Raymore-Peculiar School District
- Belton School District
- South Metropolitan Fire Protection District
- Raymore, Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Belton, South KC, Harrisonville Chambers of Commerce; Cass County Coalition of Chambers
- Lake Winnebago HOA
- Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council
- Raymore Parks & Recreation Board
- Creekmoor Property Owners Association & Cooper Land Development
- Missouri Municipal League (MML)
