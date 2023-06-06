Aging & Style
Police capture woman accused of shooting man, 7-year-old girl at Blue Springs hotel

Samantha Thrasher is wanted on multiple felony charges out of Blue Springs, Missouri.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old woman has been taken into custody, accused of shooting two people.

According to police, Samantha J. Thrasher was wanted following an incident on May 20 at a hotel in Blue Springs. She was accused by BSPD of assaulting a 36-year-old man with punches and shooting him multiple times, as well as shooting a 7-year-old girl one time.

The 7-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the elbow. Future mobility of the elbow is unknown, according to a probable cause document, which said the girl is scheduled to undergo reconstructive surgery of her elbow.

The incident took place on May 20 at 11:52 p.m. in the 700 block of NW South Outer Road.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office stated that Thrasher has been formally charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a $200,000, 10% bond.

UPDATE: She has been arrested. Thank you everyone for sharing. For Immediate Release: The Blue Springs Police...

Posted by Blue Springs Police Department on Thursday, June 1, 2023

