Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

One dead, two hospitalized from suspected fentanyl overdoses in Lawrence

FILE — Lawrence police officers said they responded to three suspected fentanyl overdoses on...
FILE — Lawrence police officers said they responded to three suspected fentanyl overdoses on Monday night and Tuesday morning.(Provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said three people were believed to have overdosed on fentanyl Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, first responders were called to the 900 block of Connecticut Street and pronounced a 39-year-old man dead at the scene.

Thirty minutes later, police drove to the 400 block of Illinois Street and found a 19-year-old victim in need of medical attention. That person was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition.

At 3:34 a.m., officers stated callers from the homeless support site at 100 Maple Street informed dispatch of a 39-year-old woman requiring help. She received seven doses of Naloxone before officers arrived to find her breathing and with a pulse, the police department stated.

She was then taken to a hospital.

Police said that at each call, officers found evidence to believe fentanyl was the cause.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Amber Alert out of Topeka canceled for four children, suspect in custody
Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia
Three people were taken into custody after an armed carjacking led to a pursuit in Kansas City.
3 in custody after armed carjacking leads to pursuit, crash
File - Hyundai and Kia logos.
Olathe police arrest 6 minors, recover stolen Kia and Hyundai
Kansas City police said one person died Monday morning in a shooting at a convenience store on...
One man dead in Monday morning shooting at Paseo convenience store

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
Kansas City police said one person died Monday morning in a shooting at a convenience store on...
One man dead in Monday morning shooting at Paseo convenience store
Tonganoxie track star makes history with four titles at Kansas State Championships
Andy Reid speaks at the White House as President Biden honors Super Bowl champion Chiefs