Olathe receives federal funds to build bridge over railroad tracks at 119th St.

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grant will help close a gap along the 119th St. corridor near Woodland Rd.

Currently, 119th St. dips to the south near the tracks, turning into Northgate. Neighborhoods west of Woodland currently have to drive south, hitting a ground-level railroad crossing along the way.

Last fall the city announced a plan to extend and improve 119th St. east of K-7, building a bridge over the railroad tracks at 119th and creating a more seamless route.

On Monday the Federal Railroad Administration announced that Olathe would receive $18 million in funding to help with the project as part of a plan to eliminate dozens of railroad crossings nationwide.

Cody Kennedy, a spokesperson for the city, said the bridge would improve safety along the route as well as efficiency. He said more than 80 trains travel through Olathe every day.

“Traveling east to west is a top priority for our residents,” Kennedy said. “Being able to drive east to west and north to south more safely as well is a win-win for all our communities.”

The city plans to start work on the bridge in 2024. The project also includes bike and pedestrian paths along the bridge.

