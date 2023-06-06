Officials recommend Kansas City’s landfill moratorium be edited

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The landfill development in south Kansas City is not to be put to rest, but edits to the language in the moratorium have been recommended.

The City Plan Commission met Tuesday morning, with several in the crowd wearing “Kill The Fill” shirts, buttons and signs.

Attorney Douglas Stone, who represents the Creekmoor Property Owners Association, said during public testimony, “We just want to make sure that whatever the process is, that it is a public process, that it has benchmarks and completion dates.”

The ordinance declares a moratorium on the approval of any permits, plan reviews, project plans and zoning changes for any proposed demolition debris landfill, sanitary landfill or transfer station until June 1, 2024.

Joseph Rexwinkle with the City Planning Commission said this is being done to give the city staff time to do research about best practices and the city’s overall waste-related needs, just like any other moratorium that would be put in place.

The commission recommended, after discussion and hearing public testimony, adding that entities are not allowed to expand operations during the ban and that any existing entity with a permit be allowed to have the opportunity to renew it if it expires during the moratorium.

“I don’t think the original language captured that,” Rexwinkle said.

The public was asked to not speak about the specific landfill in south Kansas City, but the moratorium as a whole. They hope to get the chance to speak more freely about their opposition to that landfill once the recommendations are passed along.

Rick Meyers, a homeowner in the area and owner of the “Stop The Lies, Stop The Landfill” Facebook page, asked the city to work with the residents on this.

“Where it’s across the street from a school, where it’s upstream from Longview Lake, where it’s in the middle of a population area with 40,000 homes,” Meyers said.

