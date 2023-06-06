Aging & Style
7 shot near Virginia theater holding graduation celebration, officials say

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving Altria Theater Tuesday evening.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police in Richmond are on the scene of a reported shooting incident outside a theater holding a high school graduation celebration.

According to WWBT, Richmond Public Schools confirmed a shooting happened outside the Altria Theater after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony in Monroe Park.

In an alert to students Tuesday afternoon, Richmond Police and the VCU Police Department responded to the reported shooting and advised students to stay indoors.

Richmond Police said in a press conference around 5:15 p.m., officers were inside Altria Theater running security when they reported hearing gunshots outside. Officers on traffic detail found “multiple victims.”

Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards says a total of seven people were shot, with three people suffering from life-threatening injuries and four with non-life-threatening injuries.

Six other people sustained injuries unrelated to the gunfire: three people reported needing to be transported to the hospital for anxiety, two people were injured from falls, and one person was hit by a car as they were running away from the area.

Police also say they have two people in custody and there is currently no active threat to the community.

The district says they have canceled Thomas Jefferson High School’s ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight and plan to reschedule their graduation soon.

The district also says all Richmond Public Schools will be closed Wednesday out of “an abundance of caution,” according to a message sent to families.

Sources told WWBT that at least five people may have been shot, although police haven’t confirmed that yet.

Traffic in the area will be impacted and several roads in the area will be closed while police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

