Man charged following fatal shooting at convenience store along The Paseo

Christopher Lockett.
Christopher Lockett.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a convenience store in KCMO on Monday morning.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 25-year-old Christopher Lockett has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, and stealing a motor vehicle.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the 4500 block of The Paseo after receiving a call about shots being fired. It was quickly upgraded to a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found Demarkus B. Pleasant on the ground. He had been shot and was pronounced deceased soon after police arrived.

Video surveillance showed a man going into the Paseo Fast Stop Convenience store, then returning to his vehicle.

A witness told police that Lockett then got into an argument with Pleasant while in the backseat of that vehicle.

Video shows Lockett getting out of the vehicle and firing a gun into the backseat multiple times.

A witness told police he fired a second round of shots, as well.

