Local talent shines on stage and competes for mega scholarship prizes at KC SuperStar
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This weekend at The White Theater at The Jewish Community Center local high school singers will be striving to hit the high notes for high stakes prizes. It’s the 14 year of KC SuperStar a local competition and fundraiser that provides scholarships for winners and support for Jewish Family Services. Tammy and Keith chat with Jillian about the local talent and the fierce competition.
