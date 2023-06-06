Liberty North Eagle named Gatorade Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty North’s Tate McGuire has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade Baseball Missouri Player of the Year.

The award honors outstanding athletic achievement and academic achievement paired with character demonstrated on and off the field. This qualifies the local native as a finalist for the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award that will be announced in June.

On the state award-winner level, McGuire joins notable company across 12 sports, including Bobby Witt Jr. (2018-19, Texas), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Texas) and Derek Jeter (1991-92, Michigan).

The right-handed pitcher and first baseman led the Eagles to a 32-7 record an the Class 6 semifinals in Missouri. He posted a 10-0 record with a 0.13 ERA from the bump through 39 games with just 23 hits, 14 walks and striking out 98 batters through 53.2 innings.

The Arkansas signee also hit .360 with two homers and 39 RBIs along with honors like Rawlings and Perfect Game Preseason First Team All-Central Region selection to being a three-time All-State honoree and two-time Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Further recognition nationally includes being the No. 360 overall prospect, No. 114 right-handed pitcher in Missouri by Perfect Game, rated the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Missouri by Prep Baseball Report, 2022 Area Code Games participant, 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – All-Region First Team (Central), 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central Region Honorable Mention, 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central Region Honorable Mention and 2019 & 2020 Prep Baseball Report Future Games participant.

As an Eagle, he maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom while volunteering locally on behalf of toy donation drives and youth baseball programs.

“McGuire has the best arm in the state,” said Jay Meyer, head coach at Lee’s Summit West High School. “He’s got great command, great stuff, very consistent—I’ve yet to see him be anything but really good on the mound. He’s also probably one of the top two or three bats on this side of the state.”

In the same incoming class for the Razorbacks includes Nazzan Zantello who is an infielder out of Florissant, Mo. who is ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 63 overall prospect and the No. 63 overall prospect and the No. 3 third baseman in the class of 2023.

The pair will join the No. 1 2023 recruiting class in Fayetteville, according to Perfect Game an Baseball America.

