Leaders work to stop the rampant gun violence in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A family is grieving after a man was killed in yet another instance of deadly gun violence.

The latest shooting happened Monday morning in Kansas City around 9am.

It’s the city’s 77th homicide already this year.

“Every day you have to walk in and see that parking lot and you know there was a dead body lying there for 6-7 hours just covered in a white blanket. It’s traumatizing,” said Paseo Fast Stop store manager Eazy Guya.

Police say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds Monday morning at the store Guya manages.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A lot of people are scared to walk around because they think what happened to someone else might also happen to them when they come near your business,” Guya said.

The gas station was forced to close for several hours as police were canvassing for witnesses.

“If you’re shooting, I say put down the guns and put up gloves,” said customer Brandon Geter.

“Especially in the Black neighborhood,” Guya added. “We’re one of the worst hit communities. All Black neighborhoods wherever you go, gun violence is the main thing.”

Monday morning’s shooting happened hours before Jackson County’s legislature was set to have a resolution on the agenda, offering an opportunity to recognize the month of June as Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Guya said it’s a start, but there’s a lot more work to do.

“You see kids coming in with guns,” Guya recalled. “You can see they’re trying to cover guns in their jackets. They’ll grab something and just walk out. When they walk out, I don’t follow them outside. A bag of chips is not something worth losing your life over.”

“That mentality comes from the hood,” said Geter. “It’s hard to say it like that, but it’s reality.”

Given this latest homicide occurred on a Monday morning, investigators are hopeful there were folks in the area who may have information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.