Lawrence man pleads no contest to aggravated sexual battery of teen

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence man, Isaiah J. Duckworth, 35, pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated sexual battery prior to his trial that began on Tuesday, June 6.

According to court documents, Duckworth was accused of unlawfully touching a, then, 16-year-old girl while staying in the same residence as the minor.

Duckworth has been instructed to register as a sex offender for 25 years. He faces two and a half years to almost 11 years in the Kansas Department of Corrections for each of his convictions.

Duckworth’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, July 21 at 9:30 a.m.

