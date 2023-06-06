Aging & Style
Lawrence city commissioners weigh in on plastic bag ban

FILE — The Sustainability Board has discussed options involving the matter for a long duration of time in an effort to reduce the use of plastics in the city(Peteruetz / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0 / MGN)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - City leaders were set to meet Tuesday regarding the next steps for a citywide ban on single-use plastic bags along with how to carry out and enforce this potential ban.

The Sustainability Board has discussed options involving the matter for a long duration of time in an effort to reduce the use of plastics in the city which would help prevent pollution, contamination and animal deaths among other concerns involving the matter.

The ordinance previously would have required a charge of 15 cents for each single-use disposable bag with the latest updates instead of prohibiting these bags within city limits. Per the memo in the commission’s agenda, if the ban is approved in the latest form the city planning department would need another full-time position to enforce that would have a salary of

Further, the code official would be tasked with issuing warnings, future violations or fines to businesses that use within city limits. If approved as written it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, and fines laid out would range between $100 for a first conviction and $500 for a third or subsequent conviction within the first year.

The Lawrence City Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St. Meetings which are also online on the city’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/lawrenceksvideo.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

