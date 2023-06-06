Aging & Style
‘Kickin it with the Chiefs’ event offers free dental healthcare for kids in KCK

File: free dental healthcare for kids
File: free dental healthcare for kids(PRNewswire)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Large crowds are expected Tuesday for KC Wolf, free food, shoes, dental screenings, hygiene kits, and much more.

Mercy and Truth Medical Mission is hosting its inaugural ‘Kickin’ it with the Chiefs’ event.

Mercy and Truth, along with Church of the Resurrection, Kurlbaum Dental, Pharmacy of Grace, Heart to Heart International, Kansas City Engagement Table, and Wyandotte Angels will be giving away free food, free shoes, free hygiene kits, free A1C screenings, free fluoride treatments and free kid’s snack packs.

Distribution begins around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 6 at Mercy and Truth located at 721 North 31st Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Mercy and Truth Medical Missions is excited to have so many community partners coming to help us help our community. We are working hard to keep our community healthy, engaged, and well-fed,” said Geofrey Kigneyi, the Executive Director.  “We expect large crowds to come and are encouraging everyone to come early.”

