Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More Kansas families are eligible to receive a one-time grant of $1,000 per child to use for tutoring, school supplies, academic camps, technology and classes through the state’s Education Enrichment Program (KEEP), aimed at remedying pandemic learning loss. Multiple students from each household in grades K-12 can apply.

On Monday, Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly expanded eligibility for the program since its initial launch in February, making all families with household incomes less than 300% of the federal poverty line qualified to received KEEP funding.

The KEEP program’s $50 million budget is allotted from the state’s COVID-19 relief fund, approved by state lawmakers in 2021.

Research shows that the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed schools and shifted students toward virtual and online learning, yielded significant learning gaps and learning loss. The program, aimed at assisting students after virtual learning, hopes to put Kansan kids to pace with pre-pandemic levels.

Today we expanded the qualifications for families to apply for Kansas Education Enrichment Program. If you know of someone who may qualify for this funding, please encourage them to apply as we continue to help our students thrive. Learn more:⤵️ https://t.co/C3hPkyVC26 — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) June 5, 2023

