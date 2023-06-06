Aging & Style
Judge grants Jackson Mahomes’ request to file documents under case seal

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.(Overland Park Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Jackson Mahomes’ attorney submitted a “motion to file documents under seal” on Thursday. Five days later, the judge overseeing the case granted the motion.

Jackson Mahomes — via his attorney — requested that the court issue an order that will allow him “to file a Motion and Affidavit under seal” pursuant to state statutes.

Mahomes is accused of assaulting a business owner and waiter at an Overland Park restaurant. He was charged with three felony counts of sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.

Previous coverage:

Jackson Mahomes allowed to contact 3 witnesses in sexual battery case after bond motion hearing

Court document: Jackson Mahomes grabbed victim by throat, kissed her without consent

Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail

Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter

