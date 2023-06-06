Independence votes to repeal pit bull ban, update ordinances

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, Independence’s city council voted to repeal its pit bull ban and update ordinances related aggressive and dangerous dogs.

Specifically, the council repealed “city code sections that prohibited residents from keeping pit bulls or dogs with similar physical characteristics to the pit bull within” city limits. The repeal will go into effect on Aug. 4, which is 60 days from now.

The council amended the ordinance in order to give staff time to review and provide recommendations to council.

The council also asked staff to review ordinances related to aggressive and dangerous dogs.

Back on May 1, the city clerk received 610 pages of signatures from petitions that proposed the City Code of Ordinances Section 3.03.006, “Keeping of Pit Bulls Prohibited,” be repealed.

The petitions also requested that the following sections be reviewed to ensure residents will be safe from any dangerous animals: 3.03.007 “Aggressive Dogs,” 3.03.008 “Dangerous Dogs,” and 3.03.009 “Vicious Dogs.”

JUST IN: After a 5-2 City Council vote the pit bull ban in Independence has officially been lifted. The new change will go into effect in 60 days. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/6l7JGhnMhN — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) June 6, 2023

