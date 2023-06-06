Human Rights Campaign declares first-ever national emergency for LGBTQ Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time since its inception, the Human Rights Campaign, the largest pro-LGBTQ lobbying group in the U.S., declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ Americans today.

The announcement was prompted by the consideration of nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ bills across the nation, according to a bill tracker by the American Civil Liberties Union. Seventy-five of those bills became law so far this year – ranging from transgender bathroom bans to bans on gender-affirming care to restrictions on drag – more than doubling last year’s passed legislation.

The Human Rights Campaign released a guidebook for LGBTQ Americans which includes health and safety resources, a summary of anti-LGBTQ laws in each state, identifying safe and “friendly” locations for the LGBTQ community, information on civil rights violations and tips for speaking with others about LGBTQ issues.

The organization’s president, Kelley Robinson, said the guidebook aims to educate and help LGBTQ people and their families already living states with hostile laws or who want to travel to states where “legislative attacks” and “political extremism” are rampant.

“LGBTQ+ Americans are living in a state of emergency,” Robinson said. “The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived — they are real, tangible and dangerous. In many cases they are resulting in violence against LGBTQ+ people, forcing families to uproot their lives and flee their homes in search of safer states, and triggering a tidal wave of increased homophobia and transphobia that puts the safety of each and every one of us at risk.”

In Kansas, Republican lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto on three key anti-transgender bills. One law, dubbed the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” bans transgender women and men from single-sex spaces, such as bathrooms, locker rooms, prison wards and domestic violence shelters. The bill would also block transgender Kansans from changing their gender marker on state-issued IDs, instituting one of the strictest “bathroom bills” in the nation. Another bans transgender women from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

In Missouri, the Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a pair of bills banning gender-affirming care for minors and prohibiting transgender womens’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports statewide.

Kansas City, Missouri has since declared itself a sanctuary city for transgender people seeking care.

