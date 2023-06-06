FORECAST: Expect scattered storms Wednesday

An Air Quality Alert is still in place for the KC metro. Those who suffer from respiratory illnesses should limit time outdoors. Summerlike heat and humidity stick around for one more day, with temperatures expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s by Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will slide in from the northeast, bringing a short end to the mugginess and above-normal temperatures. Scattered showers and storms will be possible late in the day and into the evening hours on Wednesday. Most storms should stay below severe criteria, but a rogue severe thunderstorm is possible and could be capable of producing damaging wind or large hail. After the front clears our area, temperatures should only recover into the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday afternoon. The humidity will be much lower. Comfortable conditions last until Friday, with highs back in the 80s before another front arrives over the weekend. This one will bring another round of scattered showers and storms late Saturday afternoon, with some rain lingering into Sunday. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal all weekend long. The heat builds back in next week.

