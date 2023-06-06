Aging & Style
FORECAST: Air quality alert and cloudy Tuesday with showers and scattered storms in the evening hours

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms are more numerous during the evening Tuesday with lows in the 6os.
By Greg Bennett
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure still remains to be a dominant feature across the region as low pressure develops more on the Texas and Mexico border. High pressure is expected to break down throughout the day and allow a surge of moisture content from the south to push into the central plains. During this time, chances for wet weather begin to build much like yesterday from nothing into something. Sporadic, isolated, showers, and storms are plausible late this afternoon into the early evening with a rogue, severe weather threat plausible. That being said, the chances for scattered severe storm activity are unlikely today. We also remain under an air quality alert until this evening due to ground ozone limiting outdoor activities. Sporadic, isolated showers and storms are plausible late this afternoon into the early evening with a rogue, severe weather threat plausible. That being said, the chances for scattered severe storm activity are unlikely today. We also remain under an air quality alert until this evening due to ground ozone. Limiting your outdoor activities if you have respiratory issues is a wise choice today.

As we move into Wednesday, it’s almost a carbon copy forecast to today’s outlook. Temperatures are expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a pop-up threat for storm activity along with lower air quality. We will see a slightly cooler pattern moving forward towards Thursday and Friday as we remain under a small threat for scattered showers and storms.

The better threat for wet weather lies and Saturday’s forecast as we flirt with a frontal boundary and an upper-level low that work together but separately throughout the area to provide shower and storm activity in the afternoon and clear into the morning of Sunday. This is what will see the coolest values during the afternoon in our 10-day forecast. Upper 70s and lower 80s are expected through the weekend into Monday. By next Tuesday, a dryer pattern takes over as temperatures rebound to the middle 80s.

