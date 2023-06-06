Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win at White House

WASHINGTON (KCTV) - The Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win Monday with the president of the United States.

Per tradition, the White House welcomed the Lombardi Trophy victors to celebrate with President Joe Biden.

“The Chiefs not only hold the title, but are building a dynasty,” Biden said. “We saw (Patrick Mahomes) play with an ankle sprain, another legendary chapter in the story of one of the greatest QBs of his generation and, I predict, any generation.”

Head coach Andy Reid got choked up as he took the podium.

“We are here strong, Kansas City strong,” Big Red said. “I’m proud to be the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs man, doggone, doggone. To Chiefs Kingdom and the city of Kansas City, we appreciate all the support you give us.”

The festivities included Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce presenting Biden — a known Eagles fan — with a custom “46″ Chiefs jersey.

During a White House visit to celebrate their team's Super Bowl win, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce present Pres. Biden with a custom “46” jersey. https://t.co/1SlS2LIyjK pic.twitter.com/hof1ojlfDT — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 5, 2023

Kansas City didn’t make the trip after their Super Bowl LIV win because of COVID.

