Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win at White House

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce present President Joe Biden with a jersey as he welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs football team to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KCTV) - The Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win Monday with the president of the United States.

Per tradition, the White House welcomed the Lombardi Trophy victors to celebrate with President Joe Biden.

“The Chiefs not only hold the title, but are building a dynasty,” Biden said. “We saw (Patrick Mahomes) play with an ankle sprain, another legendary chapter in the story of one of the greatest QBs of his generation and, I predict, any generation.”

Head coach Andy Reid got choked up as he took the podium.

“We are here strong, Kansas City strong,” Big Red said. “I’m proud to be the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs man, doggone, doggone. To Chiefs Kingdom and the city of Kansas City, we appreciate all the support you give us.”

The festivities included Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce presenting Biden — a known Eagles fan — with a custom “46″ Chiefs jersey.

Kansas City didn’t make the trip after their Super Bowl LIV win because of COVID.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

