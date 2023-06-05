Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

The valedictorian at Woodmont High School gave a speech about her faith that is going viral. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A high school senior in South Carolina is going viral for the faith-based speech she gave to her graduating class during their commencement.

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her hardships and detailed her faith in her graduation speech.

“Even if you accomplish all of your dreams or none of them at all, you are still valuable and you are still good enough because you are made in the image of God,” Owens told her class.

In the three-minute speech, Owens spoke about how her definition of success was redirected two years ago when her mom died.

“When tragedy struck my life, it was not my grades nor my accomplishments that helped me navigate through that loss. When everything else in my life felt uncertain, the only person I could depend on to stay the same was Jesus,” she said in the speech.

In an interview with WHNS, Owens said her mom was her biggest inspiration in life.

“She always pushed me to be my best self and always encouraged me in my faith,” she told WHNS. “She’s the reason that I have such a strong faith. She was the example of how to be a Godly woman and how to love people intentionally.”

Owens will be going to Anderson University in South Carolina in the fall where she plans to major in elementary education.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia
Lamar and Norma Hunt stand in front of their home in Dallas, Texas, June 1, 1970. Hunt is the...
Norma Hunt, wife of Lamar Hunt and matriarch of Chiefs franchise, passes away
A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
Platte County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Phillip J. Frazier, 50, on Saturday, in...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after shooting in Platte County
Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Amber Alert out of Topeka canceled for four children, suspect in custody

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in...
Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
Kansas City Chiefs visit White House for the first time in franchise history
File - Hyundai and Kia logos.
Olathe police arrest 6 minors, recover stolen Kia and Hyundai
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Appropriations subcommittee on...
House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden document