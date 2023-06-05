Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited Thursday, Peruvian official says

FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in Lima, Peru, Jan. 13, 2012. An official in Peru said van der Sloot will be extradited to the U.S. on Thursday. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Peruvian authorities have told CNN Joran van der Sloot will be handed over to U.S. authorities on Thursday.

Javier Llaque Moya, the president of Peru’s National Penitentiary Institute, said, “It has already been agreed that the U.S. authority will come on the 8th to take him.”

Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway, is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a Peruvian woman.

He has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to stand trial for federal extortion and wire fraud charges in connection with the Holloway case.

The suspect is accused of promising to lead her family to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Moya said the Peruvian agency will hand van der Sloot over to Interpol, who will pick him up from Ancón 1 prison in Lima, where he was taken on Saturday and where he is expected to remain detained until his transfer to the U.S.

Interpol will then take van der Sloot to the airport where U.S. authorities will have a plane ready.

Moya added, “Everything is ready for him to be handed over. We have him safe, which is what the US authority requested, that he would be in good health. That is how we will keep him until the 8th, we guarantee that.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia
Lamar and Norma Hunt stand in front of their home in Dallas, Texas, June 1, 1970. Hunt is the...
Norma Hunt, wife of Lamar Hunt and matriarch of Chiefs franchise, passes away
A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
Platte County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Phillip J. Frazier, 50, on Saturday, in...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after shooting in Platte County
When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets

Latest News

Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says
Lamar and Norma Hunt stand in front of their home in Dallas, Texas, June 1, 1970. Hunt is the...
Norma Hunt, wife of Lamar Hunt and matriarch of Chiefs franchise, passes away
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia