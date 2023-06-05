RV fire on I-70 east of Truman Sports Complex backs up eastbound traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 1 p.m., an RV caught fire on Interstate 70, heading east, just before Sterling Avenue, causing a major traffic jam.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department confirmed that everyone was able to make it out safely without any injuries.

Delays initially backed up both directions of travel for about 30 minutes before westbound began to move freely, again.

Eastbound traffic was delayed for nearly two hours.

