One man dead in Monday morning shooting at Paseo convenience store

Kansas City police said one person died Monday morning in a shooting at a convenience store on...
Kansas City police said one person died Monday morning in a shooting at a convenience store on the Paseo.(Joe Hennessy, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Monday morning in another instance of deadly gun violence.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated that officers responded to the Paseo Fast Stop in the 4500 block of The Paseo and found a man in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene of the shooting.

Officers have asked that anyone in the area who might have information to call detectives at 816-234-5043. They can also remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information provided to TIPS leading to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

