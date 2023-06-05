Aging & Style
Olathe police identify man fatally shot by officers Saturday evening

One person has died in Olathe shooting, Saturday evening, involving an officer.
One person has died in Olathe shooting, Saturday evening, involving an officer.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe identified David Russell Sweet as the man shot by officers on Saturday, June 3.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Olathe police officers were conducting a traffic stop when Sweet, 58, confronted them armed with a knife.

Two officers discharged their weapons and shot at Sweet. Sweet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave and the investigation is being led by the Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team.

