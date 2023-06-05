Aging & Style
Olathe police arrest 6 minors, recover stolen Kia and Hyundai

File - Hyundai and Kia logos.
File - Hyundai and Kia logos.(WAVE)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OLATHE, Mo. (KCTV) - Olathe police said they have taken six minors into custody in connection with auto thefts and recovered two stolen cars.

On Monday shortly after 2 p.m., Olathe officers were conducting routine patrols in the 1000 block of W. Virginia Lane when one of them heard squealing tires.

They then saw several people running away from a 2020 Kia Optima, which had been reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

The police department’s initial investigation led to six people under the age of 18 being taken into custody.

Olathe police also recovered a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, which had been reported stolen out of Overland Park, Kansas.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything or have video doorbell footage to share, call the police department at 913-971-6363. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

