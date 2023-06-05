LIVE BLOG: Tributes pour in as football world reacts to Norma Hunt’s passing
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) - On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that Norma Hunt, 85, mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, has passed away.
The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt, who was a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades. Norma’s place in NFL history will forever be remembered by the Chiefs’ organization and the entire league
She was described as a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and had a rare ability to make everyone feel valued and at ease. It’s said that her joy and zeal for life was infectious.
Norma Hunt attended all 57 Super Bowl games. Her last being her beloved Chiefs winning against the Philadelphia Eagles.
For a compilation of social media posts reacting to Norma Hunt’s passing, see below:
Norma Hunt’s influence, class, and discerning tastes continue to stand the test of time at Worlds of Fun. We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing and mourn the loss of an icon
