Legendary groundskeeper George Toma mourns loss of Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A legendary groundskeeper is remembering the matriarch of the Kansas City Chiefs after the passing of Norma Hunt.

George Toma remembers the first time he met Norma Hunt. He said she was sitting in the fan “Wolfpack” section of the field because she believed fans came first.

“She was a very, very wonderful lady,” Toma said.

Toma was a groundskeeper for the Chiefs from 1963-1991, when the Chiefs moved from Municipal Stadium into the Truman Sports Complex.

“I can close my eyes and see Lamar and Norma jogging around the upper part of the complex,” Toma said. “Every time they came to town, they went jogging and came around the stadium. They never passed me up. They always came down to see me.”

Toma went on to become one of the most well-known and respected groundskeepers. He’s handled field prep work for 57 Super Bowls as well as World Series, Pro Bowl, and Olympic fields.

“I spent some time with her at the Super Bowls,” Toma said. “I spent a lot of time with her at Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco. She went to 57 Super Bowls, and this was my 57th Super Bowl with her.”

The 57th Super Bowl was also Norma Hunt’s last. She was able to watch the Chiefs bring home the Lombardi Trophy for the third time as the only woman to attend every Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt previously told KCTV5 News about the family tradition.

“My dad lived long enough to see the first 40 Super Bowls and he took my mother to every one of them,” Clark Hunt said. “It just became a ritual. As the streak got longer and longer, they would talk a photo outside of the stadium to prove that she had seen another Super Bowl.”

Toma hopes that, one day, Norma Hunt will be honored in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“I would have to say one of the greatest ladies I met in my life and I’m 94 years old,” Toma said. “She never lost the common touch. She tried to make you happy.”

Even though Toma had not worked for the Chiefs for 35 years, he said Norma and the Hunt family sent him a Super Bowl ring. They previously sent him a Super Bowl IV ring and a championship ring from the team’s AFL championship days.

“They never lost touch with me and kept care of me,” Toma said. “I love them,”

The Hunt Family released the following statement following the passing of Norma Hunt:

“Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma. She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease. Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family’s sports teams. She was by our father Lamar’s side every step of the way – from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world. This February, she attended her 57th and final Super Bowl and watched her beloved Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time. It was a fitting conclusion to her streak as the only woman to attend every Super Bowl. Her quiet yet deep faith sustained her throughout her life, and we take great comfort knowing that she is home with the Lord. She will be greatly missed by our family, the extended Chiefs and FC Dallas families, and by everyone who knew her.”

