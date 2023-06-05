Aging & Style
KCKPD searching for Wyandotte County man charged with aggravated sexual battery

Marvin Ray Floyd, Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery last month.
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Special Investigations Unit are asking anyone who has had contact with 32-year-old Marvin Ray Floyd, Jr. – whether online or in person – to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (913) 573-6050.

Floyd also goes by the online usernames or screen names “$producedbydjblacktop” or “NKM,” according to the KCKPD.

Floyd was arrested early last month and charged wtih aggravated sexual battery in Wyandotte County. His bond is currently set at $150,000.

