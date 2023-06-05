KCKPD searching for Wyandotte County man charged with aggravated sexual battery
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Special Investigations Unit are asking anyone who has had contact with 32-year-old Marvin Ray Floyd, Jr. – whether online or in person – to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (913) 573-6050.
Floyd also goes by the online usernames or screen names “$producedbydjblacktop” or “NKM,” according to the KCKPD.
Floyd was arrested early last month and charged wtih aggravated sexual battery in Wyandotte County. His bond is currently set at $150,000.
