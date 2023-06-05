Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas wheat harvest looks to be historically small

Generic image of wheat.
Generic image of wheat.(kauz)
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas has been called the country’s breadbasket. Now, wheat farmers in the state will reap their smallest harvest in more than 60 years.

This will go directly down the chain, from farmers to consumers at the grocery store.

Kansas flour mills will likely have to buy wheat grown in eastern Europe.

For decades, Kansas has led the nation in wheat production. The U.S. leads the world in in wheat exports, as well.

For the last two years, a drought has withered a lot of the crop.

Now, this year’s wheat harvest in Kansas is shaping up to be the smallest since 1957. That year, the Eisenhower administration intentionally suppressed wheat production.

Last year, Kansas produced 244 million bushels of hard red winter wheat.

“This year, they’re projecting the yield to be 30 bushels an acre on average,” said Hayden Guetterman, a farmer. “That kind of estimates out to 178 million bushels a week. That’s down substantially from what we normally produce. It will have an affect.”

In typical farmer fashion, they remain calm and optimistic as they go into harvest. They say they will gather what they can and hope for a better year to come.

“That’s just part of the industry; we’re faced with what Mother Nature gives us,” Guetterman said. “That’s just part of the way of life. There will always be another year.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia
Lamar and Norma Hunt stand in front of their home in Dallas, Texas, June 1, 1970. Hunt is the...
Norma Hunt, wife of Lamar Hunt and matriarch of Chiefs franchise, passes away
A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
Platte County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Phillip J. Frazier, 50, on Saturday, in...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after shooting in Platte County
Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Amber Alert out of Topeka canceled for four children, suspect in custody

Latest News

Lamar and Norma Hunt stand in front of their home in Dallas, Texas, June 1, 1970. ( AP...
Legendary groundskeeper George Toma mourns loss of Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
Kansas City Chiefs visit White House for the first time in franchise history
File - Hyundai and Kia logos.
Olathe police arrest 6 minors, recover stolen Kia and Hyundai
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
Governor says Missouri will execute Michael Tisius on Tuesday