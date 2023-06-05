Aging & Style
Kansas City Chiefs visit White House for the first time in franchise history

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce present President Joe Biden with a jersey as he welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs football team to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in Chiefs history, the 2023 Super Bowl winners visited the White House today to the tune of the White House band’s rendition of “Fight for your Right” by the Beastie Boys, a nod to a famous Travis Kelce catchphrase.

The Kansas City Chiefs also clenched Super Bowl wins in 2020 and in 1970, but had never visited the nation’s capitol until today. In 2020, former President Donald Trump invited the team but they declined due to COVID-19 concerns.

The visit comes after “Chiefs matriarch” and the only woman to attend every Super Bowl to date Norma Hunt died last night at 85. President Joe Biden initiated a moment of silence during the ceremony to commemorate her passing.

Also in attendance was Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas City, Missouri mayor Quinton Lucas and players from last year’s roster including Andrew Wylie, Chad Henne and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Kelce presented a customized Chiefs jersey to Biden, which had his last name and number 46 – a reference to Biden’s service as the country’s 46th president – adorned on it.

During a moment widely shared on social media, Kelce, famous for his ability to hype up a crowd, attempted to speak into the microphone.

“I’ve been waiting for this...” Kelce said, before Mahomes quickly ushered him away from the microphone.

