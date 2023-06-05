Aging & Style
Hunter Dickinson excited to start his time with Jayhawks

Hunter Dickinson excited to start his time with the Jayhawks
Hunter Dickinson excited to start his time with the Jayhawks
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Highly sought after transfer center Hunter Dickinson has finally arrived in Lawrence to start camp with the Jayhawks, and he’s excited.

The 7′2″ big man said he’s loving Lawrence so far because he loves being surrounded by a place that lives and breathes basketball.

The new team is all together and has already started to build their chemistry. Dickinson said the guy he’s most excited to be playing with is the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Dajuan Harris Jr.

”I think it’s gonna be real easy with Juan. I remember when I committed, right before I committed, I told him, I called him up like ‘Man if you don’t average 10 assists this year it’s gonna be your fault’. And Self told him that too,” he said with a laugh.

But Dickinson is all about spreading the wealth on this versatile offense full of guys who can score and share the ball.

“I know Juan’s gonna make it real easy for me, but I’m trying to make it easier for the other guys too. I feel like I attract a lot of attention on offense and so I told KJ, I told Nick already, I told Juan ‘You’re gonna get a lot of open shots, a lot of easy looks from me, and hopefully it’s vice versa. I know those guys are so talented too,” Dickinson said.

The big man is coming to the Big 12 after playing in the Big Ten with Michigan for quite a few years. 13 Sports asked him what he thinks the difference between the conferences will be like.

”I think it’s gonna be pretty similar, but I’m super excited for the new teams I’m gonna play against,” he said. “I feel like I was so used to all the Big Ten teams, I feel like I could coach their teams I knew their plays so well. I think it’ll be real fun, and a new challenge for me so I’m ready to embrace that.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

