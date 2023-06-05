Governor says Missouri will execute Michael Tisius on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri will be executing Michael Tisius on Tuesday, June 6.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement Monday afternoon.

“Missouri’s judicial system provided Mr. Tisius with due process and fair proceedings for his brutal murders of two Randolph County jail guards,” Governor Parson said. “Having run a small county jail, I know firsthand the hard work and selflessness displayed by those who work there. It’s despicable that two dedicated public servants were murdered in a failed attempt to help another criminal evade the law. The state of Missouri will carry out Mr. Tisius’s sentences according to the Court’s order and deliver justice.”

