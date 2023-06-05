Aging & Style
Governor says Missouri will execute Michael Tisius on Tuesday

Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal injection June 6.(Missouri Department of Corrections, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri will be executing Michael Tisius on Tuesday, June 6.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement Monday afternoon.

“Missouri’s judicial system provided Mr. Tisius with due process and fair proceedings for his brutal murders of two Randolph County jail guards,” Governor Parson said. “Having run a small county jail, I know firsthand the hard work and selflessness displayed by those who work there. It’s despicable that two dedicated public servants were murdered in a failed attempt to help another criminal evade the law. The state of Missouri will carry out Mr. Tisius’s sentences according to the Court’s order and deliver justice.”

Previous coverage:

Missouri man set for execution on ‘emotional roller coaster,’ attorney says

Federal judge halts execution of Michael Tisius for hearing on juror’s literacy

More organizations call on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Michael Tisius

American Bar Association urges Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to stop execution of Michael Tisius

Man to be executed in June for killing 2 Missouri jailers

