FORECAST: Air quality alert Monday with slight chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With most of our high pressure concentrated to the east, moisture still continues to float into the mid-levels from the south, which will amplify the humidity for this afternoon. A surge of warm air from central Mexico also continues, which will allow afternoon temperatures to increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the support of a trough system and upper-level low concentrated through eastern Texas, a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out by mid to late this afternoon, into the early evening. We are also dealing with an air quality alert, mainly by lunchtime today, and into the early evening. This is due to ground ozone, which is mainly a particle pollutant we create here across the city. Limiting gassing up and running small engines today, such as lawnmowers, will help keep air pollution lower this afternoon.

Our next shower and storm activity chance will be Wednesday thanks to an upper-level low developing out of Colorado. This will help temperatures drop back down to the lower 80s towards the end of the week with one more round of scattered showers and storm activity just in time for the weekend.

At this time, a 40% chance for storms on Saturday is expected along with a 30% chance for the first half of the day Sunday.

