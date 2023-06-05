Aging & Style
FORECAST: More pop up showers and storms this evening. No severe weather!

By Warren Sears
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Another day, another batch of isolated showers and thunderstorms thanks to the high heat and humidity. We will have to dodge a few downpours and rumbles into mid-evening, but severe weather is not expected. We quiet down overnight with lows in the lower to mid 60s. You will notice already a muggy start to our Tuesday as we basically copy and paste Monday’s weather. Hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is going to be another shot at an isolated downpour, but coverage looks to be insignificant and most should stay dry. We do have Air Quality Alerts again on Tuesday with high Ozone levels. We will notice warm air still through Wednesday, with a cold front start to work in by Wednesday night. This could spark a few more showers and storms as it invades later in the day, but the biggest thing you will notice is some slightly cooler air that works in for the end of the week and into the weekend. One thing to note, we did add a Weather Alert for Saturday as confidence is increasing for more scattered showers and storms. No need to cancel plans, but make sure you have an alternate plan if you plan to be outside.

