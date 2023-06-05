Aging & Style
Car drives onto dump truck’s trailer in Blue Valley Park, driver critically injured

Generic image.
Generic image.(Pixabay)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Someone driving a Fiat 500 was critically injured when they drove onto a dump truck’s trailer in a Kansas City park Monday morning.

According to Kansas City police, it happened at 11:41 a.m. at 2301 Topping Avenue within Blue Valley Park.

Their investigation has found that a black Kansas City Parks & Recreation Freightliner dump truck was parked along the road. It had a “low boy” trailer attached.

Meanwhile, a tan Fiat 500 was going south through the park at a high rate of speed. It went up onto the trailer, hit the back of the dump truck, went off the side of the trailer, and rolled over.

The driver, who was the only person inside the car, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. That person is in critical condition.

No one was inside dump truck or on the trailer when the accident happened. Both the truck and trailer have “minor damage.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

