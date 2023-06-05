Aging & Style
Boys and Girls Club offers free meals, snacks to all children and teens under 18

School is out for summer, which means many kids who rely on school meals will struggle to get...
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is offering free meals and snacks for anyone under 18 all summer thorough the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

The children and teens do not have to be registered at the club in order to receive free food. All ten clubs in the greater Kansas City area will provide free meals and snacks, serving breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Clubs are currently reimbursed for two meals a day – usually breakfast and lunch – and a snack per child.

The USDA estimated that around 14% of American households are food insecure, meaning that 15.3 million children live in households without adequate or consistent access to nutritional food.

“Especially during summer, these site-based meal programs serve a critical need in communities,” the club’s website said about their summer programs, which are usually offered at low to no cost. “In addition to providing healthy meals, they stop summer learning loss through educational programs, keep kids active and provide safety check-ins during the summer.”

The Atomic Blast Summer Enrichment Program – a program which teaches children ages 5-12 math and science skills through field trips, sports opportunities and classes – will also offer free breakfast, lunch and snacks for members of the club.

