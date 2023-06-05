Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Amber Alert out of Topeka canceled for four children, suspect in custody

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's accused of taking her four children. Police said the children are in imminent danger.(Topeka Police Department)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four children abducted from Topeka earlier today have been located safely. The suspect, the children’s mother, 30-year-old Dontresha Shabree Thomas, is in custody.

The children were taken by Thomas earlier this morning. The suspect left from 2105 SE Swygart St in Topeka, Kansas, and traveled in an unknown direction. Statements from the children’s father indicated the children were in “imminent danger,” according to the police department.

The suspect had traveled in a silver 2009 GMC Acadia with a temporary Kansas license plate number.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia
Lamar and Norma Hunt stand in front of their home in Dallas, Texas, June 1, 1970. Hunt is the...
Norma Hunt, wife of Lamar Hunt and matriarch of Chiefs franchise, passes away
A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
Platte County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Phillip J. Frazier, 50, on Saturday, in...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after shooting in Platte County

Latest News

Generic image.
Car drives onto dump truck’s trailer in Blue Valley Park, driver critically injured
Eastbound traffic was delayed for nearly two hours after an RV fire on June 5, 2023.
RV fire on I-70 east of Truman Sports Complex backs up eastbound traffic
One person has died in Olathe shooting, Saturday evening, involving an officer.
Olathe police identify man fatally shot by officers Saturday evening
Kansas City police said one person died Monday morning in a shooting at a convenience store on...
One man dead in Monday morning shooting at Paseo convenience store