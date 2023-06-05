Amber Alert out of Topeka issued for four children in ‘imminent danger’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Topeka Police Department is searching for four children in a silver 2009 GMC Acadia with a temporary Kansas license plate number C953627. Police said the one of the car’s exhaust pipes is hanging low, the windshield is cracked and there is a dent in the rear hatch below the handle.

Au’Vae Riley, Da’avien Riley JR, Ty’rell Riley, and Aunila Riley were taken by their mother Dontresha Shabree Thomas, 30, this morning. The suspect left from 2105 SE Swygart St in Topeka, Kansas, and are travelling in an unknown direction. Statements from the children’s father indicate the children are in “imminent danger,” according to the police department:

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts should call 911.

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's accused of taking her four children. Police said the children are in imminent danger. (Topeka Police Department)

The abductees are described as:

Au’ Vae Riley, 12

Height: 4 feet 10 inches

Weight: 90

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Gender: Female

Description: Unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

Da’Avien Riley Jr, 10

Height: 4 feet 6 inches

Weight: 70

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Gender: Male

Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

Tyrell Riley, 7

Height: 4 feet 4 inches

Weight: 70

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Gender: Male

Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

Aunila Riley, 5

Height: 3 feet inches

Weight: 40

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Gender: Female

Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

The suspect, 30, is described as:

Dontresha Sabree Thomas, 20:

Height: 5 feet 1 inches

Weight: 110

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Gender: Female

Description: Last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts

