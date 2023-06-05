Aging & Style
Amber Alert out of Topeka issued for four children in ‘imminent danger’

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Topeka Police Department is searching for four children in a silver 2009 GMC Acadia with a temporary Kansas license plate number C953627. Police said the one of the car’s exhaust pipes is hanging low, the windshield is cracked and there is a dent in the rear hatch below the handle.

Au’Vae Riley, Da’avien Riley JR, Ty’rell Riley, and Aunila Riley were taken by their mother Dontresha Shabree Thomas, 30, this morning. The suspect left from 2105 SE Swygart St in Topeka, Kansas, and are travelling in an unknown direction. Statements from the children’s father indicate the children are in “imminent danger,” according to the police department:

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts should call 911.

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's accused of taking her four children. Police said the children are in imminent danger.(Topeka Police Department)

The abductees are described as:

Au’ Vae Riley, 12

  • Height: 4 feet 10 inches
  • Weight: 90
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Gender: Female
  • Description: Unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

Da’Avien Riley Jr, 10

  • Height: 4 feet 6 inches
  • Weight: 70
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Gender: Male
  • Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

Tyrell Riley, 7

  • Height: 4 feet 4 inches
  • Weight: 70
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Gender: Male
  • Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

Aunila Riley, 5

  • Height: 3 feet inches
  • Weight: 40
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Gender: Female
  • Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605

The suspect, 30, is described as:

Dontresha Sabree Thomas, 20:

  • Height: 5 feet 1 inches
  • Weight: 110
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Gender: Female
  • Description: Last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts

