3 in custody after armed carjacking leads to pursuit, crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An armed carjacking led to a police pursuit, a crash, and three people being taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

The pursuit started near E. 39th Street and Troost Avenue.

It ultimately concluded near the intersection of Gillham Road and E. Armour Boulevard at 3:44 p.m.

No injuries were reported, including those in the vehicle and pedestrians.

Three people have been taken into custody.

